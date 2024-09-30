Government Raises Natural Gas Price, But CNG Price Remains Capped

The government on Monday raised the price of natural gas produced from difficult areas like deep sea KG-D6 block of Reliance Industries, marginally to $10.16 per million British thermal unit in line with international trends, an official notification said. However, the price of gas that is used for making CNG for fuelling automobiles or piping to household kitchens for cooking purposes will remain unchanged due to a price cap that is set at 30% less than market rates such as that paid to Reliance.