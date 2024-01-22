Government Projects Worth Rs 35,000 Crore Ready Or Ongoing In Ayodhya, Says Top UP Official

Government projects worth Rs 35,000 crore are ongoing or completed in Ayodhya, according to the principal secretary for Uttar Pradesh Tourism.

The projects include the international airport, expansion of the railway station, widening of roads and development of flyovers, Mukesh Meshram told NDTV Profit in an interview. "We have developed the Panch Koshi Parikrama Marg, Chauda Koshi and Chaurasi Koshi Parikrama Marg because these are some important religious routes."

Meshram claimed that there were about 2 lakh tourist arrivals in Ayodhya from other states in 2021 — a year when there was the second coronavirus wave. "That's already crossed the 2-crore mark in 2023."

From 25,000–30,000 people per day currently, we are expecting more than 2 lakh people per day after the Ram temple consecration, according to Meshram.

The transport department has already deployed a lot of buses for Ayodhya, for instance, the official said. "Further preparations depends on demand."

Meshram pointed out that the government had undertaken a facade treatment of all the shops and houses, and everything was on the principles of Vedic architecture. "Lord Ram is the sun god or a Suryavanshi. So, we are planning to make Ayodhya a solar city," Meshram said.

Plans are also afoot to develop a temple museum, which will actually showcase the philosophy behind the temple making, worship and architecture of temples from different parts of the country and the world, according to Meshram.

The same way, the government buildings, hotels and other structures that are coming up in the city have been requested to be built on Vedic architecture principles, he said.