Government Offers Viability Gap Funding For Seaplane Operations

The government is set to extend the Regional Air Connectivity Scheme-UDAN by another ten years and will also offer viability gap funding for seaplane operations, according to Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu. He highlighted the government's commitment to supporting the design and manufacturing of aircraft, helicopters, and seaplanes within India while speaking to reporters on Thursday.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has simplified norms for seaplane operations to boost this sector. Naidu revealed that states like Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra have shown interest in participating in seaplane services, with demo flights set to begin in Vijayawada this October. These efforts are part of UDAN, which seeks to promote regional connectivity.