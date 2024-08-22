Government Offers Viability Gap Funding For Seaplane Operations
The government is set to extend the Regional Air Connectivity Scheme-UDAN by another ten years and will also offer viability gap funding for seaplane operations, according to Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu. He highlighted the government's commitment to supporting the design and manufacturing of aircraft, helicopters, and seaplanes within India while speaking to reporters on Thursday.
The Civil Aviation Ministry has simplified norms for seaplane operations to boost this sector. Naidu revealed that states like Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra have shown interest in participating in seaplane services, with demo flights set to begin in Vijayawada this October. These efforts are part of UDAN, which seeks to promote regional connectivity.
Naidu emphasised that seaplanes have potential beyond tourism, contributing to research, environmental monitoring, coastal resource management, and island defense. Viability gap funding will support operators in these sectors.
Launched in 2017, UDAN has been instrumental in enhancing air connectivity across India. With the scheme set to expire in two years, the government is planning a ten-year extension and improvements.
To date, 579 routes connecting 85 airports, including 13 heliports and 2 water aerodromes, have been operationalized under the scheme. However, some routes have been discontinued due to factors such as low passenger load, airline shutdowns, and visibility issues at Visual Flight Rules airports.
(With inputs from PTI)