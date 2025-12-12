Government Notifies Central Excise Act, 2025: Five Key Changes In Tax Structure For Tobacco Products

The recently passed Central Excise (Amendment) Act, 2025 was notified in the Gazette of India on Dec. 11. It focuses primarily on restructuring the duty rates on tobacco and tobacco-related products, earlier under the Fourth Schedule of the Central Excise Act,1944.

Earlier, a 28% Goods and Services Tax (GST) plus cess at a varied rate is levied on tobacco and related products.

This updated structure introduces revised excise duty rates for unmanufactured tobacco and tobacco refuse, cigars, cheroots, cigarillos, and cigarettes, manufactured tobacco, mixtures, and chewing products, and more. The key aim is to update tax structures in line with evolving products and public health concerns.