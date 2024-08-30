Government Nominates Nagaraju Maddirala As Director On State Bank Of India Board

The central government has appointed Nagaraju Maddirala, secretary in the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, as a director on the Central Board of Directors of the State Bank of India. This nomination is effective immediately, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The appointment will remain in place until further notice.

Earlier on Aug. 28, Challa Sreenivasulu Setty assumed charge as Chairman of SBI. He succeeds Dinesh Khara, who superannuated from services of the bank at the closing of business hours on Tuesday.