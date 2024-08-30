Government Nominates Nagaraju Maddirala As Director On State Bank Of India Board

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsGovernment Nominates Nagaraju Maddirala As Director On State Bank Of India Board
This nomination is effective immediately, will remain in place until further notice, the lender said in an exchange filing.

30 Aug 2024, 05:28 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>State Bank of India signage. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)</p></div>
State Bank of India signage. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)

The central government has appointed Nagaraju Maddirala, secretary in the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, as a director on the Central Board of Directors of the State Bank of India. This nomination is effective immediately, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The appointment will remain in place until further notice.

Earlier on Aug. 28, Challa Sreenivasulu Setty assumed charge as Chairman of SBI. He succeeds Dinesh Khara, who superannuated from services of the bank at the closing of business hours on Tuesday.

Shares of State Bank of India closed 0.14% higher at Rs 815.65 per share, compared to a 0.28% advance in the BSE Sensex.

