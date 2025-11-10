Government Mulls Mandatory ‘Country Of Origin’ Filter On E-Commerce Platforms

The government is considering a plan to make it mandatory for e-commerce platforms to provide searchable and sortable filters based on the 'Country of Origin' for packaged commodities sold online.

The Department of Consumer Affairs on Monday issued the Draft Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) (Second) Amendment Rules, 2025, to enhance consumer empowerment and transparency in online shopping.

"This amendment seeks to empower consumers to make informed purchasing decisions by allowing them to easily identify the origin of products while shopping online. The proposed feature will enable consumers to search and sort products by their country of origin, thereby enhancing transparency and reducing the time required to locate such information across vast product listings," the government said in a statement.