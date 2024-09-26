Government Blocks Some Sites Exposing Citizens' Aadhaar, PAN Information

The government on Thursday said it has blocked some websites found exposing sensitive personal identifiable information including Aadhaar and PAN card details of Indian citizens.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, in a statement, said the Unique Identification Authority of India has lodged a complaint with the police for the public display of Aadhaar information.

"The analysis of these websites by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team has shown some security flaws in these websites. The concerned websites owners have been provided guidance about the actions to be taken at their end, for hardening the ICT infrastructures and fixing the vulnerabilities," it said in a statement.

The IT Rules provide for non-disclosure of sensitive personal data and any victim can approach the adjudicating officers, MeitY added. IT secretaries of states have been designated as adjudicating officers under the IT Act.

Further, the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 has already been enacted and the rules under this Act are in the advanced stage of drafting, the ministry said.