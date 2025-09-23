Government Bars Ministries From Spending On Diwali And Festival Gifts

In an effort to curb unnecessary government spending, the union government has barred all ministries, departments, and other bodies from incurring any expenditure on gifts ahead of Diwali and the upcoming festive season, as per a directive by the Ministry of Finance.

The directive was issued on Sept. 19 by the Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance. It instructed all central government offices to immediate stop such spending.

“In the interest of prudent and judicious use of public resources, it has been decided that no expenditure shall be incurred on gifts and related items for Diwali and other festivals by Ministries/Departments and other organs of the Government of India,” the order said.