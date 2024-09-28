NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsGovernment Approves Incorporation Of Bharat Electronics' JV With Israel Aerospace
ADVERTISEMENT

Government Approves Incorporation Of Bharat Electronics' JV With Israel Aerospace

The company has 40% shareholding in the new joint venture, owning 1,64,000 shares of BE IAI AeroSystems.

28 Sep 2024, 06:47 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bharat Electronics has a 40% shareholding in the new JV.</p><p></p><p>(Source: pexels)</p></div>
Bharat Electronics has a 40% shareholding in the new JV.

(Source: pexels)

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs today approved the incorporation of BEL IAI AeroSystems Pvt Ltd., a joint venture between Bharat Electronics Ltd. and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

The new joint venture will provide product support, including repair and maintenance and related activities of Medium-Range Surface to Air Missile System deployed and used in India, Bharat Electronics notified through an exchange filing.

According to the company, Bharat Electronics has a 40% shareholding in the new joint venture, owning 1,64,000 shares of BE IAI AeroSystems.

On Friday, shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd. closed 1.5% higher at Rs. 291.95 on the National Stock Exchange.

ALSO READ

Tata Motors Breaks Ground For New Car Plant In Tamil Nadu
Opinion
Tata Motors Breaks Ground For New Car Plant In Tamil Nadu
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT