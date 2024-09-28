Government Approves Incorporation Of Bharat Electronics' JV With Israel Aerospace

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs today approved the incorporation of BEL IAI AeroSystems Pvt Ltd., a joint venture between Bharat Electronics Ltd. and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

The new joint venture will provide product support, including repair and maintenance and related activities of Medium-Range Surface to Air Missile System deployed and used in India, Bharat Electronics notified through an exchange filing.

According to the company, Bharat Electronics has a 40% shareholding in the new joint venture, owning 1,64,000 shares of BE IAI AeroSystems.

On Friday, shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd. closed 1.5% higher at Rs. 291.95 on the National Stock Exchange.