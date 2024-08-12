Government Allows ONGC, Oil India To Price Gas From New Wells At 20% Premium

The Union government allowed Oil & Natural Gas Corp. and Oil India Ltd. on Monday to price domestically produced natural gas at 20% premium over the administrative price mechanism in a bid to make new gas development projects viable.

In the context of India's oil and gas sector, the APM refers to a government-controlled pricing system that is used to determine the price of petroleum products.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas notified the allocation of gas produced from new wells or well interventions from nominated fields of ONGC and Oil India at 20% premium over the APM price.

The enhanced price for new gas will make the new gas development projects viable and help ONGC to augment the production of natural gas from nominated fields in challenging areas that require higher amount of capital and technology, the company said in a statement.