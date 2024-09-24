Government Allows Laptop, Tablet Importers To Apply For Permit Till December

India notified import restrictions on laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, ultra-small form factor computers, and servers in August last year, mandating the importers of these products to apply for licenses from the government for future consignments. The step was taken to curb imports from China.

The government exempted IT hardware that is manufactured in a special economic zone for import into a domestic tariff area, spares, parts, assemblies, sub-assemblies, components, and other inputs necessary for the IT hardware devices as well as laptops/tablets accompanying machinery such as MRI machines, CNC machines, unmanned aerial vehicles, etc.

In November, the import management system was designed to boost domestic production and reduce dependency on imports.

The import authorisation would have to specify the quantity and value of the imports and would be valid till December. However, importers can apply for multiple authorisations and amend the quantities mentioned if the overall value of the import authorisation remains unchanged.

The Modi government has encouraged domestic production of IT hardware under the 'Make In India' initiative to curb costly imports. It plans to replicate success in smartphone manufacturing and assembly.