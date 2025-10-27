Government Ad Rate Hike Puts Print Media Giants In The Spotlight

The government is planning a 26 % increase in print media advertisement rates — the first such hike since 2019 (when the rise was 25%). The rate revision is expected to come into effect in mid-November 2025, once the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) lifts after the Bihar assembly elections.

This move is part of a broader reform agenda covering TV, radio and DTH, following recommendations by the Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC). Formal notification is expected by next month.