Government Ad Rate Hike Puts Print Media Giants In The Spotlight
The government is planning a 26 % increase in print media advertisement rates — the first such hike since 2019 (when the rise was 25%). The rate revision is expected to come into effect in mid-November 2025, once the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) lifts after the Bihar assembly elections.
This move is part of a broader reform agenda covering TV, radio and DTH, following recommendations by the Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC). Formal notification is expected by next month.
What It Means For The Key Publishers
The proposed government ad-rate hike is particularly significant for listed print media companies where printing and publishing form the bulk of revenue. HT Media derives nearly 78% of its revenue from this segment, while the same stands at 77% for Jagran Prakashan and 89% for Hindustan Media Ventures.
HT Media is the publisher of newspapers like The Hindustan Times and Mint, whereas Jagran Prakashan is the publisher of Hindi newspapers like Dainik Jagran and Nai Duniya, and the Urdu daily Inquilab, among others. Hindustan Media Ventures, a subsidiary of HT Media, publishes the Hindustan Hindi newspaper.
DB Corp also remains highly exposed to print advertising, which accounts for roughly 64% of its total ad revenue and about 70% of overall revenue. Importantly, government advertisements contribute nearly 17–25% of DB Corp’s print ad income.
The company publishes newspapers like Dainik Bhaskar (Hindi), Divya Bhaskar (Gujarati), and Divya Marathi (Marathi).
Analysts estimates indicate that the revised rates could deliver about a 4.4% uplift in print ad revenue and a roughly 3% boost to overall revenue for DB Corp at the current business mix. This positions the major listed publishers to benefit meaningfully once the higher tariff structure takes effect
The hike offers a clear revenue boost for print-focused publishers, especially where government ads form a meaningful share of business. However, rising costs such as newsprint and distribution still pressure margins, and the benefits depend on timely implementation after the MCC is lifted.