Government Abolishes Wireless Operating Licence, Launches Regulatory Sandbox To Ease Trial Permit

'Put in some effort and take the target of 1000 exhibitors. We should make tech-oriented organisations-- MAIT, ICEA, and Nasscom an integral part of IMC. I would like you to get into EV, connected cars, people who are into IOT devices, particularly entire tech serviced by telecom. If that is the goal then we should look at 15 organisations jointly organising it. Then only we will be able to reach the 1000 mark,' Vaishnaw said.