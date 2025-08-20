Gordon Ramsay Opens His First Restaurant In India — Check Menu, Location And Other Details
Street Burger will offer gourmet burgers, among other things, with a touch of Ramsay’s signature style.
Globally renowned Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay has officially opened his first restaurant in India—Gordon Ramsay Street Burger—at Delhi Airport, Terminal 1. This marks the celebrity chef's foray into the restaurant industry in India.
Unlike traditional high-street locations, the outlet is set within the airport. The store will offer gourmet burgers among other things, with a touch of Ramsay’s signature style.
Delhi Airport shared images from the launch on Instagram and X, showcasing the restaurant’s modern design and delectable dishes.
“Fresh burgers. Fiery Chillies. First in India: @gordonramsaystreetburger now serving at T1, Delhi Airport!” the airport said in a post last week.
Fresh . Fiery . First in India - Gordon Ramsay's Street Burger now serving at T1, Delhi Airport!#DelhiAirport #GordonRamsay #StreetBurger — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) August 13, 2025
"Delhi! We are so happy to be here," the official Instagram handle of Gordon Ramsay Street Burger said in the comments section.
The opening has created a buzz among food lovers, who are eager to experience the celebrity chef's signature dishes.
With a staff of about 10 people, the restaurant will serve signature gourmet burgers with bold flavours, paired with seasoned fries and soft drinks. In addition to burgers, desserts, side dishes, and vegan options are also available at these outlets, according to the official website.
"Indian airports are the new stage for our culinary journey, and we are excited to see how travellers embrace these vibrant, flavour-intense dining experiences," Andy Wenlock, CEO of Gordon Ramsay Restaurants, was quoted as saying by NDTV Food.
As part of his efforts to establish a presence in India, Gordon Ramsay has partnered with Travel Food Services (TFS) to open six dining outlets across major Indian airports. This collaboration will introduce several of Ramsay’s dining concepts, including Street Burger for gourmet burgers, Street Pizza for artisanal pizzas, Plane Food for all-day pre-departure dining and Plane Food To-Go for quick, high-quality meals.
The globally renowned Michelin Star winner has shared videos of several of these dishes from his other outlets on his Instagram page, offering audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the preparation and presentation.
Reports also indicated that after Delhi, the brand is likely planning a launch in Mumbai.