Gordon Ramsay Opens His First Restaurant In India — Check Menu, Location And Other Details

Globally renowned Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay has officially opened his first restaurant in India—Gordon Ramsay Street Burger—at Delhi Airport, Terminal 1. This marks the celebrity chef's foray into the restaurant industry in India.

Unlike traditional high-street locations, the outlet is set within the airport. The store will offer gourmet burgers among other things, with a touch of Ramsay’s signature style.

Delhi Airport shared images from the launch on Instagram and X, showcasing the restaurant’s modern design and delectable dishes.

“Fresh burgers. Fiery Chillies. First in India: @gordonramsaystreetburger now serving at T1, Delhi Airport!” the airport said in a post last week.