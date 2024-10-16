Gopal Snacks Plans Product Overhaul To Boost Margins

Gopal Snacks Ltd. is targeting 14.5% margins by the financial year 2026–27 on the back of a change in its product mix and base expansion, the company’s Chief Financial Officer Mukesh Kumar Shah said.

In the second quarter, the Ebitda margins of the snacks maker declined to 11.6% compared to 12.7% in the year-ago period. However, it remained within the guidance of the 11–13% range.

Talking about the company’s growth plans, Shah told NDTV Profit that the revenue contribution from its Rs 5 SKU (stock-keeping unit) will decline slowly.

These lower priced products currently contribute to 70% of Gopal Snacks’ revenues. Shah said that the company is aiming to bring this number to 50–60%, by launching more large-pack products at higher price points.

“In the higher packs, you have the opportunity to do price increases, etc.,” Shah said.

The top executive added that Gopal Snacks is also exploring options to sell its products through alternate trade channels like e-commerce and quick commerce platforms.