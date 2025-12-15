Gopal Snacks CFO Expects Margin Gains As Chhattisgarh Plant Adds Rs 40 Crore Capacity

Gopal Snacks Ltd.’s Chhattisgarh plant likely to drive up the sales mix for the company says CFO Rigan Hasmukhrai Raithatha.

In a conversation with NDTV Profit, Raithatha said, “We have entered the manufacturing agreement for our wafers products which we are selling at Chhattisgarh. Currently, it is less than 2% of our sales mix, but we are hopeful that margins will improve as transportation costs come down.”

Earlier on Dec. 12 the company announced expansion through a third-party manufacturing arrangement for a new facility in Manendragarh, Chhattisgarh. The plant, with an installed capacity of 2,240 MTPA, will primarily produce wafers and aims to improve supply chain efficiency and reduce transportation costs in the Chhattisgarh region.

The new unit is expected to start commissioning from January. Raithatha added, “In terms of topline revenue, the plant has a capacity of Rs 40 crore. Currently, we see Rs 25 crore from Chhattisgarh, so another 40–50% jump can be seen from the state.”

Earlier in Feburary the company had aimed for an Ebitda margin of 11% in fiscal year 2025-26.

The move aligns with Gopal Snacks’ strategy to enhance operational flexibility, strengthen dealer servicing, and expand distribution coverage across Chhattisgarh and adjoining regions, as mentioned by the company in an exchange filing.

The company expects the facility to significantly improve profitability for the state by reducing logistics costs while maintaining product quality and consistency.

Gopal Snacks is among the leading manufacturer of packaged snacks in India, offering a diverse portfolio that includes namkeen, wafers, snack pellets, extruded snacks, and other products.

The company has a distribution network of over 850 distributors and nearly 300 owned logistics vehicles. It exports to markets including Canada, the UAE, the UK, and the United States Of America.