Google To Spend $3 Billion For Hydropower From Brookfield

Google agreed to spend more than $3 billion to buy power for its data centers from Brookfield Asset Management hydroelectric plants, with plans to potentially quadruple the amount of supply.

The power will come from the Holtwood and Safe Harbor plants, about 75 miles (121 km) southwest of Philadelphia, with 670 megawatts of generating capacity for 20 years, according to a statement.

Hyperscalers — the biggest data center developers that in addition to Google include Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. — have voracious appetites for electricity, and finding power supplies currently is one of the most critical pain points for the AI boom. The demand has revived enthusiasm for nuclear energy, caused the biggest buildout of gas generation in decades and boosted orders for new big turbines.

The Brookfield-Google deal is part of an announcement of $70 billion of artificial intelligence and energy investments to be revealed Tuesday by the Trump administration. While the White House has taken steps advance in the global AI race, US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, executive moves and recent legislation ending tax incentives for renewable energy threaten to hobble that effort.