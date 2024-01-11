Google Suffers Setback In Fight Over $2.6 Billion EU Fine

EU competition regulators slapped Google with the fine in 2017 — a record at the time — for violating antitrust rules by favoring its own shopping service over those of its rivals. The tech firm was forced to change the way it displays shopping search results that might help rivals grab some of the valuable ad space on search pages. The fine formed part of a trio of EU decisions that led to €8.3 billion in total fines, including for abuses of its dominance on its mobile operating system and its display advertising operations.