Google Slashes Prices for Gemini 1.5 Flash, Expands Features For Developers

Google has slashed the price of the Gemini 1.5 Flash model and expanded the features aimed at enhancing accessibility and usability for developers. Starting Aug. 12, the cost of using Gemini 1.5 Flash will see a substantial drop, with input token prices decreasing by 78% and output token prices dropping by 71%, the company announced on Thursday in a blog post.

This reduction is expected to help developers save on costs while leveraging the model’s capabilities for high-volume, low-latency applications such as summarisation and multi-modal understanding.

"To make this model even more affordable, as of Aug. 12, we’re reducing the input price by 78% to $0.075 per 1 million tokens and the output price by 71% to $0.3 per 1 million tokens for prompts under 1,28,000 tokens (cascading the reductions across the more than 1,28,000 tokens tier as well as caching). With these prices and tools like context caching, developers should see major cost savings when building with Gemini 1.5 Flash's long context and multimodal capabilities," the company wrote in a blog.

In addition to the price cut, Google has completed the rollout of tuning capabilities for Gemini 1.5 Flash, allowing developers to customise the model and enhance its performance. The company has also expanded the Gemini API to support over 100 additional languages, broadening its utility for global developers.

Google AI Studio access has been streamlined for Google Workspace users, providing seamless entry without additional settings. The AI Studio now includes improvements like revamped documentation, enhanced keyboard shortcuts, and faster loading times. Other updates include support for PDF understanding through both text and vision and continued enhancements to developer documentation.