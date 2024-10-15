Google Partners With Kairos Power To Purchase Nuclear Energy For AI

In a move towards sustainable energy, Google has announced the world’s first corporate agreement to purchase nuclear energy from multiple small modular reactors being developed by Kairos Power. This initiative aims to accelerate the clean energy transition across the United States and is poised to redefine the role of nuclear power in the renewable energy landscape, Google announced in a blog post.

The new partnership with Kairos Power marks a significant expansion into advanced nuclear technology, with plans to bring the first SMR online by 2030 and additional reactors operational by 2035.

Collectively, these reactors could provide up to 500 megawatts of continuous, carbon-free power to the US electricity grid. The company intends to onboard seven nuclear reactors in total.