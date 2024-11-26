Google Parent Alphabet's Flipkart Investment Gets CCI Approval

The Competition Commission of India approved on Tuesday Google parent firm Alphabet Inc's proposed investment of around $350 million to buy a minority stake in Flipkart Pvt.

The fair trade watchdog gave its nod to Shoreline International Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Alphabet, to acquire shares of the Walmart-owned e-commerce major.

Shoreline is a holding company and does not own or operate any Google products or services, according to the notice.