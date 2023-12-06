Google Opens Access to Gemini, Racing to Catch Up to OpenAI

For the past year, Google has been under pressure to reinvent its core search business and respond to the rise of artificial intelligence programs that can generate content. Though the company has long been seen as a pioneer in AI research, some have criticized its management for being slow to the market on AI products, especially after the viral successes of products like ChatGPT and the image-generator Dall-E. Since the release of OpenAI’s GPT-4 in March, Google has been scrambling to reassert its leadership in the field, including injecting its maturing search business with the new technology.