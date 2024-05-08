Google Launches Wallet In India For Android Users

Google has launched its wallet service in India to complement its payments app's superiority in the country.

Via Google's Wallet, users will be able to access essentials like boarding passes, loyalty cards, event tickets, public transport passes, gift cards and other such documents via a single app.

The company has partnered with PVR Inox Ltd., Air India, Indigo, Flipkart, Pine Labs, Kochi Metro, MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip and others, with more partners to be added in the months to follow.

Google clarified that its Google Pay app continues to operate for all payment needs.

Interestingly, in other countries, such as the US, Google Wallet also operates as a payments app, with features to add cards and payment methods and transact via the app itself. In India, it seems to have guardrailed its own interests by keeping payments and essentials access separate and not harming the juggernaut of its Pay app.

The launch comes over three months after the Reserve Bank of India cracked down on Paytm Payment Bank due to non-compliance with know-you-customer norms.

Google Wallet is available for download from the Google Play Store for only Android users in India.