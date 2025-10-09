Google Issues Clarification After Backlash Over Linking Health Benefits To Third-Party AI Data Tool
The company announced this month that US-based employees must allow access to Nayya’s AI-powered tools for health benefits.
US tech giant Google came under fire after it asked employees to share health-related data with an AI tool to receive company benefits. As the move upset many, Google quickly updated its policy to clarify that sharing data is optional, Business Insider reported on Thursday.
"Our intent was not reflected in the language on our HR site. We've clarified it to make clear that employees can choose to not share data, without any effect on their benefits enrollment,” a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.
According to the report, the company announced this month that US-based employees must allow access to Nayya’s AI-powered tools.
Nayya offers personalised benefits recommendations, according to internal documents, the report added. The rules were applicable if an employee wanted to sign up for health benefits through its parent company, Alphabet, in the coming enrollment period.
"Nayya provides core health plan operating services to optimise your benefits usage, so Alphabet health plan participants can't entirely opt out of third-party data sharing (as permitted under HIPAA)," as per an internal resource page for employees accessed by Business Insider
On the controversy, Google spokesperson Courtenay Mencini clarified to the news portal that Nayya only accesses "standard" data. These include factors like demographics, if employees opt in. Staff can then decide to use the tool and share more data or ignore it, the report added.
Some staff called this a “very dark pattern” on an internal Q&A site. They questioned why their sensitive medical data must be shared with an outside tool for medical coverage.
A Nayya spokesperson defended the tool, noting it was designed to help employees track their deductibles and receive personalised benefits recommendations.