Google Issues Clarification After Backlash Over Linking Health Benefits To Third-Party AI Data Tool

US tech giant Google came under fire after it asked employees to share health-related data with an AI tool to receive company benefits. As the move upset many, Google quickly updated its policy to clarify that sharing data is optional, Business Insider reported on Thursday.

"Our intent was not reflected in the language on our HR site. We've clarified it to make clear that employees can choose to not share data, without any effect on their benefits enrollment,” a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.

According to the report, the company announced this month that US-based employees must allow access to Nayya’s AI-powered tools.