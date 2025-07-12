Google Is Said To Pay $2.4 Billion For Windsurf Assets, Talent

Alphabet Inc.’s Google struck a deal to pay about $2.4 billion for top talent and licensing rights from artificial intelligence coding startup Windsurf following the collapse of Windsurf’s agreement to be bought by Google rival OpenAI, according to people familiar with the matter.

Google is hiring Windsurf Chief Executive Officer Varun Mohan and co-founder Douglas Chen, along with a small group of staffers, to work at its DeepMind artificial intelligence unit, according to a statement Friday. The company declined to comment on the financial terms, which it said don’t include taking a stake in Windsurf.

Windsurf had previously agreed to be purchased by OpenAI for $3 billion, but the deal unraveled in part because of tension with Microsoft Corp., a major OpenAI investor, said people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations and purchase terms.

Windsurf didn’t want Microsoft to have access to its intellectual property — a condition that OpenAI was unsuccessful in getting Microsoft’s agreement on, people familiar said. That was one of several sticking points in Microsoft and OpenAI’s ongoing talks about the AI company’s effort to restructure into a commercial entity. Microsoft’s existing agreement with OpenAI says the software giant is entitled to access the startup’s technology.

OpenAI thought it had an agreement with Windsurf and almost announced the acquisition in early May, according to people familiar with the deal. There had been a signed letter of intent, and Windsurf investors were given what’s known as waterfall agreements, notifying each party how much money they were expected to make, the people said.