Google For India 2024: Adani Clean Energy Tie-Up, New Security Center, AI Updates And More

Google's Gemini, its most capable AI model and assistant, will now be available in the form of Gemini Live, a conversational voicebot. It will now be made available in Hindi and eight other Indian languages.

AI-powered overviews, which provide summaries of Google searches, will also be rolled out in Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil in the coming weeks. It is already available in English and Hindi.

Google Maps is also introducing two new weather-related alerts in India: low visibility areas due to fog and flooded roads, which will be user-powered.

For businesses, Google launched new AI tools in its Product Studio to help merchants showcase products more creatively to shoppers. For restaurants, Google will now help convert menu photos into formatted online menus and linking social accounts through their Google Business Profile for showcasing deals from popular aggregators like Zomato Ltd., Swiggy Ltd., EazyDiner Pvt., and Magicpin.

Through the Google Merchant Center, businesses can now also offer chat options via SMS or WhatsApp. "India is one of the first markets where this will roll out with a select set of merchants, and will expand to all businesses in the coming months," it said in a statement.