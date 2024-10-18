Bayer, GenZero, Shell, And Mitsubishi's Good Rice Alliance Enrolls Over 10,000 Farmers In India

The Good Rice Alliance said on Friday that it has enrolled over 10,000 farmers and is covering more than 25,000 hectares in India. This initiative, previously known as the Sustainable Rice Carbon Programme, focuses on sustainable rice farming practices.

The alliance—which includes Bayer, GenZero, Shell, and Mitsubishi Corporation—aims to reduce methane emissions from rice cultivation, targeting a reduction of approximately 100,000+ tCO2e annually, according to sources.

The alliance is working to expand the program by adding nearly 8,500 hectares. They will streamline the scientific measurement of greenhouse gas emissions from rice paddies and enhance support for farmers. The program operates in major rice-producing states in India, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Carbon credits represent the reduction, avoidance, or removal of one metric tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent from the atmosphere. These credits are generated by projects that reduce emissions, such as those related to rice methane reduction under TGRA. Verified by independent audits, these tradable certificates direct financial resources toward climate action projects. The carbon offset platform industry in India is projected to grow at an annual rate of 28%, reaching a market value of $ 68.5 million by 2033.

The program has also reduced cultivation costs for most enrolled farmers. A scientific GHG measurement study was conducted in six locations during the first year. By adopting sustainable methods, farmers can generate tradable carbon credits.

India is increasing its presence in the voluntary carbon market, valued at over $1.2 billion with more than 1,400 projects. The agriculture sector is responsible for 12% of global emissions. Practices such as Alternate Wetting and Drying and Direct Seeding Rice can significantly reduce methane emissions and conserve water while generating tradable carbon credits.

The TGRA aims to transform rice farming practices in India. By participating in carbon markets and implementing sustainable methods, farmers contribute to food supply security and emissions reduction efforts.