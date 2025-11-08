Goldman Sachs 2025 MD Promotions: 49 From India, Firm's Biggest Class Yet

Goldman Sachs has elevated 49 India-based employees to the role of Managing Director (MD) out of a global total of 638, marking the firm’s largest-ever MD promotion round in the country.

The 49 promotions in India for 2025 compare with 35 in 2023, the global financial services major said in a statement on Friday. Worldwide, 638 individuals have been promoted to MD this year, including 94 Indian citizens, up from 80 in 2023 and 71 in 2021.

The company statement read, "Today, we are pleased to announce that 638 individuals across 54 offices have been invited to become managing directors as of January 1, 2026. The Managing Director Class of 2025 comprises leaders at Goldman Sachs who have made a significant impact on our business and our people. They have helped strengthen our core franchises, with a focus on serving our clients with excellence and operating at scale, while leading and developing strong teams globally."

By location, the firm announced six MD promotions in its Mumbai office (against four in 2023), 38 in Bengaluru, and five in Hyderabad. The Bengaluru office recorded the highest number of MD promotions globally after New York and London.

India is Goldman Sachs’ second-largest location after its New York headquarters, with over 8,000 employees in the country out of a global workforce of around 46,000.

The MD title is part of Goldman Sachs’ biannual promotion cycle and represents the second-highest rung at the firm, below Partner.