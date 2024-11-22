Goldiam International MD Believes Lab-Grown Gems Will Contribute 80% Towards Revenue Soon

Goldiam International Ltd. expects lab-grown diamonds to contribute 80% towards its revenue soon, and this will be driven by a rising demand in India and the global markets like the US.

In a conversation with NDTV Profit, Goldiam International Managing Director Anmol Bhansali said that the company’s market share had grown in the first half of the financial year 2024–25, following its foray into the lab-grown diamond space.

On Nov. 7, Goldiam International had informed the exchanges that the company’s lab‐grown diamond jewellery business contributed 77% to its September quarter revenue.

“It is a non-trivial sort of change we have seen and the demand we are seeing for lab-grown (diamonds). We believe it should stabilise around here or slowly inch towards the 80% mark and that’s where we believe the US consumer or US middle income segment will remain in terms of their consumption pattern,” he said.