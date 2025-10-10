Gold SIPs, Data Centres, AI Penetration, And More — Key Takeaways From NDTV Profit IGNITE Diwali Edition
Industry veterans like Ramesh Damani, Vijay Kedia, Nilesh Shah, Sundeep Sikka, and more offer their outlook on various investment themes.
At NDTV Profit's IGNITE Conclave Diwali Edition in Mumbai, India's top market voices shared insights on how investors, businesses and policymakers are navigating the next phase of growth.
Ace investor Vijay Kedia struck a cautionary tone on the current artificial intelligence buzz, saying that most Indian companies were "fitting AI into their business models whether it fits or not." He added, "I do not think any Indian company is really into AI. Businesses that actually use AI in operations will benefit." Kedia, known for identifying emerging sectors, said the data centre industry is at an early stage in India and could offer "a bright future" as digital infrastructure expands.
Nilesh Shah, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra AMC, described the US tariffs on Indian imports as a "blessing in disguise." The duties, he said, have prompted India to accelerate domestic reforms, focus on consumption and job creation, and attract new investment.
"External pressures have created urgency," he said, adding that the government's focus on domestic growth should fuel the next leg of expansion.
From the mutual fund industry, Sundeep Sikka, CEO of Nippon Life India AMC, said goal-based SIPs are on the rise, with India now home to 5.5 crore investors. Investors, he noted, are becoming more disciplined, staying invested through market volatility. "SEBI has aligned investors' and distributors' interests," Sikka said.
Market veteran Ramesh Damani added a bullish note, saying "the best decade to invest in India is the next decade," driven by technology and domestic demand.
Nimesh Shah of ICICI Prudential AMC stated that most investors have seen strong results through mutual funds, with gold-based SIPs remaining a key focus for large distributors.