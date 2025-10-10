Gold SIPs, Data Centres, AI Penetration, And More — Key Takeaways From NDTV Profit IGNITE Diwali Edition

At NDTV Profit's IGNITE Conclave Diwali Edition in Mumbai, India's top market voices shared insights on how investors, businesses and policymakers are navigating the next phase of growth.

Ace investor Vijay Kedia struck a cautionary tone on the current artificial intelligence buzz, saying that most Indian companies were "fitting AI into their business models whether it fits or not." He added, "I do not think any Indian company is really into AI. Businesses that actually use AI in operations will benefit." Kedia, known for identifying emerging sectors, said the data centre industry is at an early stage in India and could offer "a bright future" as digital infrastructure expands.

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra AMC, described the US tariffs on Indian imports as a "blessing in disguise." The duties, he said, have prompted India to accelerate domestic reforms, focus on consumption and job creation, and attract new investment.