Gold, Silver Rates On Jan 8 — Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities
Gold prices remained steady across major Indian cities on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, amid global economic trends and steady domestic demand. The same is the case with silver rates.
Today, the yellow metal trading at Rs 138,510 while the white metal is at Rs 2,51,800, according to Bullions website.
Gold Rates Today
In the national capital, Delhi, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 1,38,020 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold, predominantly used for jewellery, stands at Rs 1,26,518 according to Bullions website.
Mumbai and Kolkata reported similar figures, with 24-carat gold retailing at approximately Rs 1,38,260 per 10 grams and Rs 1,38,080, respectively. In the southern markets, Chennai recorded the highest rate among the metros at Rs 1,38,660 for 24-carat gold, while Hyderabad followed closely at Rs 1,38,480 per 10 grams and Bengaluru reported a gold rate as Rs 1,38,370.
Silver Rates Today
Silver rallied even more than gold levels with an Indian average at Rs 2,51,800. The white metal was trading at Rs 2,51,340 in Mumbai, according to Bullion's website.
Today, silver in Delhi is trading at approximately Rs 2,50,910 per kg, while in southern cities like Chennai and Hyderabad, the price is even higher at Rs 2,52,070 and Rs 2,51,740 per kg due to local demand and tax variations.
The price of silver is Kolkata is Rs 2,51,010, and in Bengaluru at Rs 2,51,540
Gold Rates City-Wise
The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.
Mumbai: Rs 1,38,260
Delhi: Rs 1,38,020
Bengaluru: Rs 1,38,370
Chennai: Rs 1,38,660
Hyderabad: Rs 1,38,480
Kolkata: Rs 1,38,080
Pune: Rs 1,38,260
International Gold And Silver Rates
Gold prices experienced a steady trading session, recovering from a nearly 1% decline in the previous session. The precious metal was trading near $4,455 an ounce, as market participants awaited the annual rebalancing of commodity indexes.
Silver was under pressure, having fallen 3.8% in the previous session. Given its recent volatility, silver was seen as vulnerable to a sharp selloff, as passive funds adjusted their holdings to reflect the new index weightings, reports Bloomberg.