Gold Prices Dip After Rebound

Gold prices today stood at Rs 75,560 as of 6:50 a.m., according to the India Bullion Association. The prices had seen sharp recovery on Nov. 22, touching Rs 78,050, before slipping to Rs 75,650 on Monday. The domestic prices have mirrored the international markets and the global rate charts have been wonky as well.

The rates had been on a steady decline during the month, till Nov. 18, when the prices picked up for two days, crossing the Rs 78,000 mark. The prices saw a slip shortly after as the pressure on the commodity continued to add up.

The futures prices for Dec. 5 stood at Rs 75,190, according to the Multi Commodity Exchange.