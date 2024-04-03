Gold Jumps Rs 830 To Reach New Peak Of Rs 69,200 Per 10 Grams

Silver prices also surged by Rs 1,700 to Rs 80,700 per kg. It had finished at Rs 79,000 per kg in the previous close.

"Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at Rs 69,200 per 10 grams, up by Rs 830, taking a bullish trend in the overseas markets," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.