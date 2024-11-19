Gold Is At The Mercy Of Trump, China And King Dollar

Lastly, Deutsche Bank analysts reckon that while there may be foreign public sector entities forced to sell dollars, that’s absolutely not the case in the private sector. Piling on the pain, they stress that the greater the risk a government gets sanctioned by the US, the bigger the net demand for dollars. King Dollar lives on as presently all roads lead to the big party going on in US assets — Bitcoin perhaps being the other notable outperformer, having soared 37% since Trump’s win. Rising demand for risky assets is being heavily skewed toward the, US but the exorbitant advantage of being the global reserve currency means it’s also enjoying increased safe-haven demand too.

It’s important to appreciate the changing investment landscape. Societe Generale SA strategist Andrew Lapthorne calls US equities “undeniably expensive” but notes valuation conversations with investors “are increasingly rare.” The US represents about 74% of the MSCI World index market capitalization, a record high. “This is almost entirely down to the valuation premium, without which the US would be closer to 50% of MSCI World,” Lapthorne calculates.

This is close-your-eyes and buy price action. It's worth repeating that the rest of the world accounts for only only one-quarter of global equity market capitalization. To paraphrase Gore Vidal: “It is not enough to succeed. Others must fail.”

Michael Kelly, global head of multi-asset strategies at Pinebridge Investments, reckons that Trump causes problems far and wide, “Europe has a big bullseye on their head on all these trade issues,” he says. Furthermore, the policies China is putting in place will at best “slow down their slowdown, not reverse it. So the companies or countries that rely on exporting to China are really gonna suffer.” European exporters are the most exposed if tariff wars break out.