Gold ETFs Attract Rs 657 Crore In January

The inflow helped inflate the assets under management (AUM) of gold funds by 1.6% to Rs 27,778 crore by the end of January compared to Rs 27,336 crore at the December-end, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) data showed.

The net flows in Gold ETFs were sharply higher at Rs 657.4 crore in January from Rs 88.3 crore in the previous month, the data showed. The launch of Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund which garnered Rs 6 crore also aided the growth.

With ongoing geo-political tensions and U.S. inflation still higher than the desired number, the appeal of Gold as safe haven and hedge against inflation is expected to continue, Melvyn Santarita, Analyst at Morningstar Investment Research India, said.