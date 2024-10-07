Gold Demand In Festive Season To Remain Unaffected By Recent Price Rise: PN Gadgil Jewellers MD

The recent gold price rise is unlikely to impact the demand for the precious metal during the festive season, according to PN Gadgil Jewellers Ltd.'s managing director Saurabh Gadgil. Gold prices have been on an upward trajectory, fuelled by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Fed rate cuts announced last month.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Gadgil claimed that gold demand will increase during the festive season.

"Gold is not looked at by consumers as a short-term option. It's a part of our culture, emotions, and festivities. So, even gold prices have not been a jitter till now. There has just been a short pushback where people have adopted a wait-and-watch model," he explained

Citing examples of demand during Akshaya Tritiya and Gudi Padwa, considered auspicious for buying gold, Gadgil asserted that people were looking to invest in the precious metal with a long-term goal.

“We saw a phenomenal increase in sales on both these festive days. Gudi Padwa, in fact, had a 70% single-day jump compared to the last year. The same was the case with Akshaya Tritiya—35-40% jump in sales,” Gadgil said.