Gold Declines To Rs 71,700 On Weak Demand

Gold prices in the national capital fell by Rs 1,100 to Rs 71,700 per 10 grams, down from Rs 72,800 per 10 grams in the previous session, on Tuesday. The decline was attributed to weakened demand from jewellers and retail buyers.

In the international markets, gold prices on Comex also experienced a drop, falling by $20 to $2,409 per ounce.

Silver also continued its slide for the fourth session, plummeting by Rs 2,200 to Rs 82,000 per kg on Tuesday from Rs 84,200 per kg in the previous trade, according to the All India Sarafa Association. Silver prices have fallen by Rs 4,200 per kg in the four sessions since Aug. 2 when it traded at Rs 86,000 per kg.