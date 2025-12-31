Gold And Silver Retail Prices Ease On Year-End Trade; Logs Strong Gains In 2025

Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst, Commodities at HDFC Securities, said, 'Bullion prices may see additional corrective pressure in the near-term. However, market participation is likely to remain thin amid year-end holidays, with the US market closing early on Wednesday.'

Globally, spot gold began the year around $2,657.16 per ounce and rallied to a peak of $4,550.11 per ounce on December 26.