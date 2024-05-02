Godrej Restructuring Gives Clarity On Vikhroli Land, Says CLSA

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. will own the Vikhroli land, and Godrej Properties Ltd. will manage its development as part of the Godrej Group restructuring, according to CLSA. The cross-holdings in the group companies have been eliminated, the research firm said in a May 2 note.

The group has been working on this restructuring for the past few years, and there has been speculation regarding the split of the prime Vikhroli land (3,000 acres) between the two entities.