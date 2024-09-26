Godrej Properties To Consider Raising Funds Via Issues Of Securities On Oct. 1

Shares of Godrej Properties was trading 0.55% lower at Rs 3,309.20 apiece, compared to a 0.92% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 3:04 p.m.

It has fallen 109.81% in the last 12 months and fallen 63.83% on a year-to-date basis. The relative strength index was at 49.04.

Twelve out of the 20 analysts tracking the company has a 'buy' rating on the stock, three suggest a 'hold' and five suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data.