Godrej Properties, Lodha, DLF: Jefferies' Top Picks In Realty Stocks

Jefferies Equity Research has reaffirmed its preference for three 'buy' rated real estate developer stocks—Godrej Properties Ltd., Macrotech Developers Ltd. (Lodha), and DLF Ltd. They remain top picks in the Indian real estate market due to their strong launch pipeline and market positioning, the note said.

The brokerage projects these developers will drive significant growth in pre-sales for fiscal 2025, supported by an uptick in festive season sales and new launches in the second half of the year.