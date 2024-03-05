Godrej Properties Buys 6.46-Acre Land In Noida To Build Rs 3,000 Crore Worth Housing Project

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, "We have witnessed strong demand for our existing projects in Noida and this project will further strengthen our development portfolio in NCR (National Capital Region)." Godrej Properties on Monday said it would develop a 62-acre township in Bengaluru with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 5,000 crore. Spread across 62-acre, the township project will offer around 5.6 million (56 lakh) square feet of saleable area comprising primarily premium residential apartments.