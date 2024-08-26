Godrej Interio Announces Expansion Plan With 104 New Stores In FY25

Home and office furniture brand Godrej Interio announced plans on Monday to open 104 new stores and expand its retail space by over two lakh square feet during the current fiscal year as part of its pan-India growth strategy.

A division of Godrej & Boyce under the Godrej Enterprises Group, Godrej Interio currently operates 900 stores in over 600 cities across India. The company is aiming for 20% growth this year and expects to exceed 1,000 stores by Aug.

In fiscal 2025, Godrej Interio plans to open 104 new stores, with a regional focus of 34 in the North, 24 in the West, 19 in the South, and 27 in the East, according to Dev Narayan Sarkar, Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Business.

In addition to its physical expansion, the brand is strengthening its digital presence, with its e-commerce platform now serving more than 17,000 pin codes across the country, the company added.

(With inputs from PTI)