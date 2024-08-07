Godrej Consumer Announces Rs 5 Per Share Special Dividend For FY25

The board of directors of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. announced on Wednesday a special dividend of Rs 5 per share for fiscal 2025. The record date for the purpose of payment of the interim dividend has been set as Aug. 16, and the payment will be made on or before Sept. 6, 2024.

The company announced the distribution of Rs 511.4 crore to shareholders in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal.

GCPL is set to invest Rs 500 crore in its new arm, Godrej Pet Care, over a period of five years, commencing in the second half of fiscal 2026. Godrej Agrovet Ltd. will be the manufacturing and research and development partner of the company, which is set to join the ranks of the Rs 5,000 crore-worth pet care sector of India, with a potential of strong double-digit growth for the next few decades, as per an exchange filing.