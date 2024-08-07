Godrej Consumer Announces Rs 5 Per Share Special Dividend For FY25
The record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend has been set as Aug. 16.
The board of directors of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. announced on Wednesday a special dividend of Rs 5 per share for fiscal 2025. The record date for the purpose of payment of the interim dividend has been set as Aug. 16, and the payment will be made on or before Sept. 6, 2024.
The company announced the distribution of Rs 511.4 crore to shareholders in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal.
GCPL is set to invest Rs 500 crore in its new arm, Godrej Pet Care, over a period of five years, commencing in the second half of fiscal 2026. Godrej Agrovet Ltd. will be the manufacturing and research and development partner of the company, which is set to join the ranks of the Rs 5,000 crore-worth pet care sector of India, with a potential of strong double-digit growth for the next few decades, as per an exchange filing.
GCPL Q1 Results
Net profit of the consumer goods company rose 41% year-on-year to Rs 451 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, missing analyst estimates. This compares to Rs 319 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. This was above the Rs 487 crore estimate by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Revenue decreased by 3% year-on-year to Rs 3,332 crore for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Analysts had projected a revenue of Rs 3,509 crore.
Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 7% year-on-year to Rs 727 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 21.8% from 19.8% in the same period in the previous year. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the Ebitda and Ebitda margins at Rs 750 crore and 10.5%, respectively for the period.
Shares of the company closed 0.77% higher at Rs 1,490 per share, compared to a 1.27% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock has risen 32.94% year-to-date and 49.61% over the past 12 months.