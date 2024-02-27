Godrej Appliances Targets 20% Sales Growth In Fiscal 2025

Godrej Appliances anticipates its premium segment to increase sales turnover by as much as 20% in the upcoming fiscal year.

The premium segment will continue to drive further growth amid high disposable incomes, easy access to financing for homes, and more first-time buyers directly entering the premium segment and not the mass segment, according to Kamal Nandi, business head and executive vice president of the appliance maker.

Although the mass segment will drive volumes, Nandi, who was speaking at the launch of the company's Eon Vogue range of refrigerators and air conditioners on Tuesday, expects its revenue growth to remain weak.

"I think, given the challenge of inflation, we don’t see much growth coming from that (mass) segment," he told NDTV Profit. "Growth in the next fiscal will again be driven by the premium segment."

The company expects demand for air conditioners to remain high. "AC is the biggest driver where we have grown at about 100%," he said. "There, the share has doubled over last year, and we’re the number five player now."