Godrej Agrovet To Acquire Remaining Stake In Tyson Foods JV For Rs 323 Crore

Godrej Agrovet Ltd. will acquire the remaining 49% stake in its joint venture with American packaged food retailer Tyson Foods' India unit for Rs 323 crore. The board on Thursday approved a share purchase agreement with Tyson India Holdings Ltd. and Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd. for the acquisition of 97,461 equity shares of GTFL, making it a wholly owned subsidiary.

The transaction is expected to be completed by Aug. 31.

Godrej Tyson Foods was set up in 2008 and is involved in the production, processing and preservation of meat, fish, fruit, vegetables, oils and fats. It markets products through household brands like 'Real Good Chicken' and 'Yummiez'. The company had a turnover of Rs 986 crore in the financial year 2024.

The board also approved an initial investment of up to Rs 110 crore to set up a new feed plant in Maharashtra. The project is proposed to be funded through a mix of internal accrual and debt, if need be, the company said.