NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsGodrej Agrovet Fully Acquires Its Subsidiary Godrej Tyson Foods
ADVERTISEMENT

Godrej Agrovet Fully Acquires Its Subsidiary Godrej Tyson Foods

On Aug. 1, Godrej Agrovet had announced that it has agreed to buy Tyson India’s 49% stake in Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd.

27 Aug 2024, 09:29 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Godrej Agrovet's products. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Godrej Agrovet's products. (Source: Company website)

Godrej Agrovet Ltd. has completed the acquisition of an additional 49% stake in Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd. from Tyson India Holdings Ltd.

After the acquisition, Godrej Agrovet's stake in Godrej Tyson Foods has increased from 51% to 100%, according to the exchange filings on Tuesday.

As a result, Godrej Tyson Foods has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Godrej Agrovet.

On Aug. 1, Godrej Agrovet announced that it had agreed to buy Tyson India’s 49% stake in Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd.

Earlier, the board had also approved an initial investment of up to Rs 110 crore to set up a new feed plant in Maharashtra. The project is proposed to be funded through a mix of internal accrual and debt, if need be, the company added.

Godrej Agrovet reported a 23% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 132 crore for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, up from Rs 107 crore a year earlier. However, revenue for the June quarter fell by 6.4% to Rs 2,351 crore, missing the projected figure of Rs 2,620.73 crore.

For the financial year 2024, Godrej Tyson Foods reported a turnover of Rs 986 crore.

Godrej Tyson Foods specialises in the production, processing, and preservation of meat, fish, fruits, vegetables, oils, and fats. The company markets its products under well-known brands such as 'Real Good Chicken' and 'Yummiez'.

Godrej Agrovet's shares rose as much as 1.59% during the day to Rs 803.25 apiece on the NSE. It closed 0.10% lower at Rs 789.85 per share, as compared with a 0.03% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. It has risen 66.72% in the last 12 months and 41.73% year-to-date.

ALSO READ

Godrej Interio Announces Expansion Plan With 104 New Stores In FY25

Opinion
Godrej Interio Announces Expansion Plan With 104 New Stores In FY25
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT