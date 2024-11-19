Godawari Power To Acquire 51% Stake In Jammu Pigments For Rs 255 Crore

Godawari Power and lspat Ltd.'s board of directors has approved acquisition of 51% stake in Jammu Pigments Ltd. for a total consideration of Rs 255 crore, on fully diluted basis.

The acquisition of the equity stake is subject to execution of definitive transaction documents and consummation of the proposed transaction upon compliance of certain conditions, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Jammu Pigments Ltd. is engaged in the business of recycling of non-ferrous metals, with operations covering recycling of lead acid batteries and other secondary lead waste. The company and its subsidiaries are also equipped to process complex mixtures of industrial waste of non-ferrous metals.

JPL's advanced technical expertise enables the efficient extraction of trace metals from waste materials, ensuring highly cost-effective operations. JPL and its subsidiaries have manufacturing units located in Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir and Kota in Rajasthan.

Godawari Power and Ispat's board has also approved to cancel the proposed acquisition of a 74% stake in RG Pigments Pvt., which was approved on Nov. 6, 2024. RGPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of JPL and shall continue to be so.