Goa's New Cruise Terminal To Boost Tourism, Local Economy: Official

With a 40% rise in cruise passengers in FY 2023-24, the Mormugao Port Authority (MPA) expects to grow it further with the construction of the International and Domestic Cruise Terminal in Goa by March 2025, an official said.

The development of the International and Domestic Cruise Terminal and allied facilities is expected to boost tourism and local economy while fostering sustainable practices and infrastructure improvements, thereby enhancing the region's competitiveness in the global cruise market, the senior MPA official told PTI.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the Maritime States Development Council meeting held in Goa on Sept. 12 and 13.

The increase in global cruise liner traffic has led to a significant rise in cruise ship arrivals at the Mormugao Port, positioning it for a substantial future growth, the official said.