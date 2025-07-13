BusinessGoa Police Nabs Fake CBI Officer In 'Digital Arrest' Scam
ADVERTISEMENT

Goa Police Nabs Fake CBI Officer In 'Digital Arrest' Scam

Police registered a case under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and section 66 (d) of the Information Technology Act. Police tracked down Kumar through technical surveillance and financial trail analysis.

13 Jul 2025, 11:16 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> (Image: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
(Image: NDTV Profit)

A 19-year-old man has been apprehended in Punjab for allegedly impersonating a CBI officer and extorting Rs 18 lakh from the complainant in Goa by threatening to place him under digital arrest, a cyber police official said on Sunday.

The accused, Surinder Kumar, was traced to Ludhiana during the investigation. A team of cybercrime police brought him to Goa on Sunday, a senior cybercrime officer told PTI. A local court remanded Kumar to police custody for four days.

'The accused had contacted the victim through WhatsApp by posing as a CBI officer. He falsely claimed that the victim's bank account and personal details had been linked to a money laundering case and coerced the victim into transferring Rs 18 lakh to avoid legal consequences,' the police officer said.

Police registered a case under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and section 66 (d) of the Information Technology Act. Police tracked down Kumar through technical surveillance and financial trail analysis.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT